🔥Mark Wood proves he can step up to the mark as England paceman strikes fear into South Africa’s batsmen🔥

Mark Wood has put the “fear” into South Africa in this series and could be the man who delivers Joe Root a 3-1 series win.
Wood has maintained his pace at over 90mph in this Test so far despite only being passed fit on the morning of the match and alleviated concerns over how his body would cope with two matches in little more than a week.
All five of his first innings wickets were from balls timed at 87mph or higher and he again delivered the ball of the day to bowl Quinton de Kock as he offered South Africa’s main resistance.
De Kock was hanging back expecting the bouncer because it was the most likely dot ball at the end of the over as England looked to keep tailender Beuran Hendricks on strike instead.
But Wood bowled full and nipped the ball off the pitch to bowl De Kock before removing last man Dane Peterson caught behind for the second five wicket haul of his career.
“His pace is massive,” said Sam Curran. “Jofra’s been injured but Woody has filled his boots. Any team that’s got a guy who can bowl over 90-mph consistently is always going to put fear into the opposition batters. It helps the not so quick bowlers to do our skills as well.
“Everyone is very happy for Woody, he has had a tough six months since the World Cup and seeing guys that get injured and do well, there is nothing more pleasing as a team-mate. No one likes injuries, they do happen but Woody has come back and the way he is hitting 90mph is great to watch and gives us a lot of confidence for tomorrow.”
As Wood ran through South Africa on Sunday it was hard to imagine that the Port Elizabeth Test last week was only his first red ball game of cricket in almost a year, such was his fluency and grove.
He had not played in any format at all since the World Cup final in July, when he his ripped his side bowling his last three balls of the match.
It did give him time to work on his batting and his tailend batting was fun on Saturday. The last wicket stand with Stuart Broad helped to demoralise South Africa further but it is with ball in hand that Wood gives Root the crucial point of difference.
He is a winner too. This will be his third Test victory in a row.
“I’m absolutely delighted for him. I’ve played a lot of cricket with Mark Wood and to play back to back Test matches will give a lot of confidence for him,” said Paul Collingwood, his former Durham team-mate and England’s assistant coach. “He brings his personality to the changing room and on to the park itself. He’s got a great personality, a lot of humour, but most of all he brings 90mph-plus bowling. That is a skill you need in test cricket. When he’s in full flow it’s amazing to watch.”
If England are to have any chance in Australia in two winters’ time then they need pace to unleash on flat batting pitches otherwise they will be outgunned again. If Wood can stay fit, it will ease the burden on Jofra Archer and give England the option of rotating their pace bowlers which will help prolong careers and maximise their skills.
It pays not to look to far down the line with Wood who has managed only 15 Tests in five years and admits he could crumple again at any moment, which is why he is enjoying this resurgence.
The Wanderers has seen many great fast bowling performances down the years. Wood has a chance on Monday to add his name to the list.