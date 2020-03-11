🔥Mark Wahlberg set to produce HBO documentary series about his life🔥

Mark Wahlberg is set to be the subject of a new HBO docuseries following his daily life and rigorous routine.

The series, titled Wahl Street, will “offer fans a glimpse into global star Mark Wahlberg’s life as he juggles the demands of a rigorous film schedule coupled with an ever-growing network of diverse businesses,” HBO told Variety in a statement.

Wahlberg is producing the series, which has been given the green light for an eight-episode run.

The actor’s insane daily routine went viral in 2018 after he shared it on his Instagram account.

At the time, the 48-year-old said he began his day at 2: 30am for “prayer time,” before eating breakfast at 3: 15am and working out from 3: 40-5: 15am.

His day included golf, family time and “cryo chamber recovery,” which is a treatment used by athletes using liquid nitrogren to immerse their bodies in freezing temperatures to soothe muscle and joint pain.

His routine ends with bedtime at 7: 30pm.

Mark Wahlberg’s Wahlburgers, in pictures

Per the HBO statement, Wahlberg hopes viewers will “glean powerful business and life lessions, while also getting to know the cast of colorful characters that make up Wahlberg’s real-life entourage.”

“We’re pulling back the curtain and hopefully it’s an opportunity to inspire other entrepreneurs,” Wahlberg told Variety.

The series has reportedly been in production since December 2019.

Wahlberg’s business ventures include his burger chain, Wahlburgers, with a London location opening in Covent Garden last year.