🔥Mark Shapland: Clamour to shut London's financial markets grows but there’s a lot of evidence they're working fine🔥

London’s parks may not be the only real public utilities locked down this week, the Capital’s financial markets could possibly be too.

On the weekend the FCA told listed companies to avoid putting out preliminary financial statements – essentially telling them to help keep shtum over coronavirus and prevent further panic. Your body even went as far to indicate there is absolutely no legal requirement of the updates.

This inevitably sparked rumours that the next phase was to shutdown the London STOCK MARKET altogether.

The rational for lockdown is logical, the move would give investors and companies a 2-3 month breather to compose themselves and think more calmly about how exactly all of those other year will probably pan out.

In the last fourteen days the FTSE 100 has dropped by way of a mammoth 2500 points as the government has ordered the shutdown of most society therefore no-one is flying, eating or drinking as normal.

Addititionally there is an argument that lots of listed firms have pivoted to greatly help the government therefore their valuations mean little right now. Defence companies are increasingly being asked to create ventilators, consumer firms hand sanitiser and private hospital groups have already been bought out to serve the NHS. No investor can value an organization that’s temporarily performing another task.

But those in the “stay open” camp – which includes former Bank of England Governor Mervyn King – say that closure would result in further panic as investors will be left trapped in investments and also have no exit.

Being locked in may be OK for an extended term pension fund, but also for a person or institution in desperate need of cash the scenario will be distressing.

Meanwhile market purists believe valuations never lie and the steep sell offs are right and true. Many investors deeply mistrusted the bull stepped on the past a decade, propped up by quantitative easing and addictive monetary policy. Inflation didn’t take hang on each day products like bread and milk as QE never managed to get to the person on the road nonetheless it created big asset price bubbles – a lot of that have finally been pricked.

Some in the town see this sell off because the great flush which should have taken invest 2008.

Finally there’s some evidence that equity markets remain working fine.

The other day Hotel Chocolat were able to raise £22 million to cover the price that its shops and cafes would stay closed for quite a while. The raising showed that backers understood its predicament and means Hotel Chocalat probably won’t need to go directly to the government or the BoE cap at hand for a bailout loan.

Raising money is, in the end, really the only reason the London STOCK MARKET exists.