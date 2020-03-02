🔥Mark Ruffalo Wishes Bruce And Natasha Had Given It More Of A College Try🔥

The romance between Hulk and Black Widow in Avengers: Age of Ultron is hardly the most popular plot thread among MCU viewers, and by the time the pair reunited in Avengers: Infinity War, it seems the powers that be at Marvel Studios had decided that the two of them should remain strictly friends.

Nonetheless, not only is Mark Ruffalo a fan of the unexpected direction taken by his character in Age of Ultron, but he wishes that Marvel had done more with Bruce Banner and Natasha Romanoff’s relationship.

The Hulk actor was recently in attendance at C2E2 in Chicago, where he was reportedly asked by a young fan to name one thing he’d change about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ruffalo’s initial response was to ask the boy what his answer would be, to which the fan replied that he’d like to undo Iron Man’s death in Avengers: Endgame.

Ruffalo then admitted that he didn’t think he could come up with a better answer, though he did offer one suggestion:

“I think I guess I would have liked to have seen Black Widow and Banner give it more of a college try. That stuff is really good.”

During the same panel, Ruffalo also shared a few thoughts on the future of the Marvel franchise. As well as expressing an interest in making a movie about Bruce’s transformation into Professor Hulk, the star mentioned that he’s currently in talks for a role in the upcoming She-Hulk TV show.

Nonetheless, we’ve yet to receive official confirmation on any future outings for the Jade Giant. And given how many of Hulk’s Phase 1 peers have either exited the franchise or look to be nearing the end of their run, it’s quite possible that Ruffalo’s MCU journey is also entering its final stretch.

As for Nat, we’ll be seeing Bruce’s old friend at least one more time when Black Widow hits theaters on May 1st.