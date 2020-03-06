🔥Mark Noble: What a start for West Ham signing Jarrod Bowen… he epitomises what we need🔥

The performance against Liverpool gave us the ­platform and belief to really push on when we played Southampton last weekend.

It’s been a really tough six weeks. We could have gone to Manchester City and been smashed, and Liverpool ­similarly, but we came out of those two games reasonably OK although the display against Liverpool was much better than against City.

Southampton was a tricky one because everyone came to see us win and they were in form. We did the job, though, and right through the game we looked dangerous, with Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio.

For a full debut it could hardly have gone better for Jarrod. If you look at the goal he scored, it was very similar to the run he made against Liverpool — outside to in — only for his chip to hit Liverpool’s keeper Allison.

I will remember his full debut more for the tackle on Ryan Bertrand just when he was poised to pull the trigger. It was great to see your winger back in the six-yard box, defending for the team. I wrote in this column, shortly after Jarrod signed, that it was good to see him get after the ball in training and trying to win it back straight away when he lost it, without me having to shout at him. He epitomises the type of player we should be signing.

Jarrod is a quiet boy but — as you can perhaps imagine — myself, Aaron Cresswell and Robert Snodgrass haven’t left him alone. That’s just part and parcel of being a new boy at this club and it’s a test of his character.

Clothes, appearance, lifestyle, have all come under the spotlight and we’ve had him serving us with coffees every morning before training. It’s all light-hearted but there is a point to it all.

I remember Don Hutchison was relentless when I was a young kid, hammering me for this and that. One day, when brave enough, I said: “Hutch, what’s your problem? Why are you ‘on’ me so much?’ He replied: “Mark, it’s because I like and respect you. If I had no time for you, I wouldn’t do it.”

That has always stuck with me and I made sure I added that to my repertoire when I became a senior figure.

In Pictures | West Ham vs Southampton | 29/02/2020

I was also delighted for young Jeremy Ngakia. Playing Liverpool twice in your first two games is quite a baptism and against opposition of that quality, fear and adrenalin can get you through.

As we walked off the pitch in that first game, I said to him: “The toughest times will come now.” What I meant by that is that, having done well in those first couple of games, the expectation is that he will maintain that standard. That will test his character but — knowing Jeremy — he will pass that test.

A word, too, for the manager. He’s been back now for a

couple of months and they’ve been difficult with the fixtures he’s faced. What he has brought, though, is a knowledge and a realistic appraisal of what we need. He’s brought in Jarrod because he knows that you need your wingers and strikers to track back and launch into last-ditch tackles because we’re in a relegation battle.

We all know that but when it doesn’t happen enough, they are normally the clubs in trouble. Has it happened at say, Wolves and Sheffield United? Yes, every week? Has it happened enough at our club? No.

The manager has laid it on the line. This is where we are and this is what we have to do to get out of this.

The atmosphere in the stadium on Saturday was terrific and I could tell that as soon as we walked up the tunnel at the start. ‘Bubbles’ was being sung with gusto and I could sense the fans knew we needed them. I’d love it if

our fans whistled and booed every time the opposition got the ball. It happened to us up at Liverpool and it was deafening.

Tomorrow at Arsenal — where I started as a 10-year-old — we must start as we left off last Saturday.

Finally, there are no shaking hands in the dressing room because of the coronavirus. Instead, it’s fist pumps all round and hand sanitisers everywhere.