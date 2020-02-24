🔥Mark Noble: West Ham would love to play more open football… just not away at Liverpool🔥

We didn’t see much of the ball at Manchester City last week and, to be honest, we’re probably expecting a similar game at Anfield tonight.

Coming home from the City game, I couldn’t help wondering just how they could be 19 points behind Liverpool, having played a game more!

The reality for us, though, is that the cards have been dealt and they’ve dropped the way they have, with back-to-back away games against by far the two best teams in English football.

We took some stick about defending in numbers at City but what, realistically, was the alternative? Set up like Watford did when they went to the Etihad and be 5-0 down at half-time? Play a more expansive game like we did in the first game of the season and lose 5-0? Or try to shut up shop, defend and hit them on the break? In the situation we’re in, goal difference is crucial, so we have to take that into account.

Did I enjoy the game? No, not one little bit, because it’s difficult when you defend for such long periods.

Is that the way I want to play football? Again a resounding ‘no’, because I love having the ball at my feet.

I am absolutely sure our manager also wants us to have more possession and play the way he and we know we can, but sometimes it’s a case of ‘needs must’ and had we opened up, people would have said: “Oh yes, West Ham were brave, pity they lost 6-0!” That’s not helpful to anyone.

The most disappointing aspect of our 2-0 defeat was their first goal, a header from a corner. You set up all week to counteract the way they play — their overlaps, underlaps, their one-twos, and then they score from a set play!

If there had been a defender on the far post, he would have cleared it, but goalkeepers these days don’t seem to want that. A few years ago, I was always detailed to be on a post at set plays and I must have cleared at least five balls a season off the goal-line.

We know that tonight’s game and the one at City are not going to define our season. It’s those which come after, starting with Southampton at home on Saturday, that we need to start winning.

Having said that, you never know in football and we’ll be doing our level best to upset Liverpool tonight.

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v West Ham

Don’t forget, in 2015, after more than 50 years without winning at Anfield, we went there and beat them 3-0! They’ve come a long way since then, though, and, for me, have been a perfect example of what you can achieve, given that most precious of commodities, namely time.

Over the years, I have come to realise that recruitment and a clear identity is all important for successful clubs — but it doesn’t change overnight.

In Jurgen Klopp’s first season, we beat them three times, twice in the League, plus an FA Cup victory. I remember reading and listening to people asking questions about the manager, questioning whether he really was the man to take the club forward.

It’s taken him more than three seasons to first recruit the players who will play his way and get rid of those who either can’t or don’t want to. It was similar with Pep Guardiola. In his first season, City won nothing, but look at them since! Even top managers need the time to recruit and then really nail down their identity. Klopp was given that time and maybe Liverpool just slipped below the radar a touch, because City were spending their millions and everyone was focusing on them.

Liverpool’s front three epitomise their approach. Not only are they the best strikers in the League, but also the best defenders, and it makes it nigh on impossible for the opposition to get control of the ball.

Tonight, the club are marking the 27th anniversary of Bobby Moore’s death and, if anything, his legacy, both for West Ham and England, becomes stronger with the passing of the years. I was the first West Ham captain to enjoy a victory at Anfield since the great man, when his Hammers team won there 2-0 in 1963. Liverpool went on to win the League that year, so could that be an omen?