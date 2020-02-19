Mark Mantovani enters race for St. Louis County executive

CLAYTON — Mark Mantovani, a retired executive who narrowly lost to Steve Stenger in the 2018 Democratic primary for county executive, announced in a video on Wednesday that he is running again.Mantovani, 65, of Ladue, joins a field that includes County Executive Sam Page and County Assessor Jake Zimmerman. Page was selected in April by the County Council to take over as county executive after Stenger’s resignation in a federal pay-to-play sting that sent him to prison.Mantovani said he was running because the region in general, and specifically St. Louis County, “continue to fail to meet their potential.”“For decades, our community has continued to under-perform in job growth, economic mobility and educational outcome, and the levels of violent crime, poverty and segregation are unacceptable,” he said.Real leadership, he said, is more than an absence of corruption.Page had appointed Mantovani to the regional Board of Freeholders, which is supposed to be meeting to consider potential changes to the region’s governmental structure. But the effort has stalled with a three-month impasse at St. Louis City Hall over the makeup of its delegation. But in a letter to Page last month, Mantovani stepped down, writing that “I expect that my resignation will not create any hardship.”Filing for the Democratic primary in St. Louis County opens on Feb. 25 and ends March 31.

