🔥Mark Hamill to voice Skeletor in Netflix’s Masters of the Universe series🔥

Netflix unveiled the full voice cast of the upcoming Masters of the Universe series, and it is studded with stars!By the power of Grayskull…to defeat the Lightsaber? After months of speculations, Netflix has revealed the voice cast of the highly anticipated animated Masters of the Universe sequel and to the joy of Star Wars fans, Mark Hamill is playing the legendary Skeletor!In addition to Luke Skywalker, Game of Thrones star Lena Headey, Buffy the Vampire Hunter star Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Legacies star Chris Wood will be voicing the main cast aka Evil-Lyn, Teela, and He-Man respectively, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.Liam Cunnigham, Stephen Root, Diedrich Bader, Griffin Newman, Tiffany Smith, Henry Rollins, Alan Oppenheimer, Susan Eisenberg, Alicia Silverstone, Justin Long, Jason Mewes, Phil LaMarr, Tony Todd, Cree Summer, Kevin Michael Richardson, Kevin Conroy, and Harley Quinn Smith have also been announced as voice actors, according to the report.Checkout their roles in the tweet shared below:In case you don't already know, Masters of the Universe: Revelation is a Kevin Smith project based on the iconic characters from the 80's Masters of the Universe, exploring unresolved mysteries and expanding story arcs.According to Kevin Smith himself, the animated limited Netflix series will take us all back to Eternia and Teela will try to solve the mystery of the missing sword to save the universe. Her quest will uncover secrets longtime fans have forever conspired about, 35 years to be exact!Even though the Netflix series will not have the same animation style as the classic Masters of the Universe, we still have high hopes from the show! As far as the release date goes, Netflix is yet to make an official announcement about when we can expect to see He-Man again. There is no word on the trailer so far as well but we are guessing it will be out in a few months.Will you be checking out Masters of the Universe: Revelation? The amazing voice cast has raised our hopes up!