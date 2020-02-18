🔥Mark Fast's AW20 show was an homage to the Swinging Sixties🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

The final day of London Fashion Week looked back to a golden era in the capital’s style history as Mark Fast unveiled an homage to the Swinging Sixties.

The stalwart designer, who first joined the schedule over a decade ago and has since found favour with the likes of Beyoncé and Rihanna, is renowned as a pioneer of celebrating the sensual side of wool and spinning knitwear into cocktail-ready creations.

True to form, partywear designed to be noticed was a mainstay on this morning’s catwalk with bold shades and micro hemlines inspired by Mary Quant’s heyday in no short supply. Backless gowns crafted from crochet, floor-sweeping fringed skirts and shag pile coats also gave the collection a fun, youthful energy.

Since his headline-grabbing debut in 2009, for which the designer enlisted size 12 and 14 models to star on his catwalk, Fast has been ahead of the curve as far as fashion’s inclusivity movement is concerned.

(Lucy Young)

Today, plus sized models were notably absent from Fast’s casting line up but he he was keen to ensure his collection wasn’t limited to his female fan club with hyper-feminine creations showcased alongside street style-inspired sportswear for men and knitted boots in his signature rubbed elastomeric yarn designed to hold unisex appeal.

“I want to believe that diversity and individuality is something that constantly evolving,” said the designer ahead of this show. “There is still more work to be done. I always believed that my creations could flatter anyone that identified with its style and my style will enhance the figure, age, colour and sex whatever it may be.”