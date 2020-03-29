🔥Mario Gotze 'could join West Ham' according to Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund legend Michael Rummenigge🔥

Mario Gotze should consider joining a club like West Ham when his contract expires at Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to Michael Rummenigge.

Gotze, 27, who scored the only goal to win the 2014 World Cup Final for Germany, was regarded as one of the brightest prospects in European football but has struggled to fulfil his potential.

Starring at Dortmund under Jurgen Klopp, Goetze moved to Bayern Munich in 2013 after his £31.5million release clause was activated, with Bayern announcing the deal before their Champions League final against Dortmund.

His arrival at Bayern coincided with Pep Guardiola’s appointment as manager, but Gotze would return to the Westfalenstadion in 2016 with injuries plaguing the German’s career.

Gotze contract is due to expire this summer, and while no final decision has been made, he looks likely to leave Dortmund.

And Rummenigge – who made over 300 appearances for Bayern and Dortmund – believes a move to a club like West Ham could be beneficial to the player.

“I’m thinking [he could join] clubs like Everton or West Ham or some Italian middle-of-the-table club,” wrote Rummenigge in his Sportbuzzer column.

“In the Bundesliga, he could fit with Borussia Monchengladbach or Leverkusen. I hope that he shakes off the pressure and finds his way although, right now, I have my doubts.”

“When I give lectures, I always show the audience one scene at the end – Mario Gotze’s goal in the 2014 World Cup final. I always see a smile on the faces and I enjoy it, too.

“At the same time, I always feel a little sad. I wonder what has happened since then. What happened to this outstanding soccer player who could do everything? I can’t find answers to these questions. Probably only Mario Gotze himself can find them.

To date, Gotze has suffered no fewer than five serious injuries.

He notably missed 17 matches for Bayern in the 2015-16 season with a hamstring injury, before being diagnosed with a rare metabolic illness in 2017 which saw him sidelined for 129 days at Dortmund.

But despite these setbacks, Rummenigge remains concerned by Gotze’s professionalism and dedication to the sport.

“The crux of the matter was his move to Bayern. When he went to Munich in the summer of 2013, his development was not yet complete. Even after returning to Dortmund, he never really got back to his best there.

“He has to change some things. He lost his speed and should change his game, be more of a playmaker. He is no striker.

“He should leave all this social media crap behind and concentrate solely on sport too. Sometimes, when I see him on Instagram, I wonder if he’s still a footballer or a show act.”