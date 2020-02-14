🔥Mariah Carey to headline Brighton Pride 2020 — joining the Pussycat Dolls in this year's line-up🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Mariah Carey has been confirmed as headliner for this year’s Brighton Pride.

The Grammy Award-winning star and best-selling female artist of all time will follow in the footsteps of Kylie Minogue and Britney Spears, having been rumoured to appear for months.

Carey will play a 75 minute show at Brighton’s Fabuloso Pride in the Park on Saturday August 1.

She joins the Pussycat Dolls, who were confirmed yesterday as Sunday performers.

Carey is now the first artist to have a chart-topping hit in four decades, thanks to her festive anthem All I Want For Christmas Is You reaching Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart at the turn of the year.

How to get tickets to see Mariah Carey at Brighton Pride

Individual day tickets for Fabuloso Pride in the Park are on sale now, with prices starting at £32.50. Buy them here. Be prepared to sit in a long queue!

