🔥Mariah Carey postpones Hawaii tour over coronavirus fears🔥

Mariah Carey is the latest in a growing line of stars who have cancelled a performance over coronavirus fears.

Carey had planned to perform in Hawaii next week but has now pushed the concert back to November and blamed “international travel restrictions.”

In a post on Instagram the singer said: “Aloha Hawaii!! I’m so so sad to have to announce that I’m postponing my show to November.

“I was so excited to come back to Hawaii on my ‘anniversary month’ but evolving international travel restrictions force us to consider everyone’s safety and well-being.”

“With that said, I am SUPER excited to be coming to Honolulu in November and perform my special All I Want for Christmas Is You & Hits extravaganza for the first time ever in Hawaii!” she continued. “I can’t wait to see you! Stay safe!!”

While there are no positive reported cases of the virus in Hawaii there are more than 100 cases in the U.S.

Coronavirus has continued to wreck havoc across the globe and as of March 3, 51 Brits have tested positive for the virus with 12 new cases – while a British woman staying in Tenerife has also tested positive.

Carey is not the only celebrity to cancel appearances as the global impact of the virus has prompted travel warnings causing a number of musicians to cancel their upcoming shows.

In February, Stormzy cancelled the Asia leg of his Heavy is the Head tour.

Avril Lavigne also announced that she would not be performing gigs in Zurich, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Other musicians to cancel tour dates around the world include BTS, Green Day, Mabel, Foals, The National, The Pixies and New Order.