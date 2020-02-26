🔥Maria Sharapova net worth: How much the tennis ace has earned during her 19-year career🔥

Maria Sharapova announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 32 on Wednesday.

The former world number one revealed she was quitting the sport in an emotional essay in which she said: “Tennis – I’m saying goodbye.”

Sharapova will go down as one of the greats of the era, with only Serena and Venus Williams winning more grand slam titles among current players.

Her success made her the world’s highest-earning female athlete for much of her career, with the Russian worth an eye-watering amount of money.

Maria Sharapova – In pictures

What is Maria Sharapova’s net worth?

Sharapova is estimated to be worth a cool $195 million.

The tennis ace has wracked-up this incredible wealth thanks to a combination of her on-court success and her endorsements outside the sport.

For eleven years Sharapova was the top-earning female athlete in the world, and despite facing an income drop of more than 50% following her 16-month suspension from tennis, from June 2017-2018 she still earned $10.5million according to Forbes. At one point during her heyday she was banking around $18million a year.

Since she turned professional in 2001, she is believed to have earned $285million in total.

While Sharapova has ammassed some of her wealth from prize money, the majority of her earnings have come from a string of endorsements and sponsorships, which greatly exceed the value of her tournament winnings.

A five-time grand slam champion, she made herself a global star by winning Wimbledon aged 17 in 2004 and added the US Open title in 2006 and the Australian Open in 2008 before twice lifting the trophy at Roland Garros, in 2012 and 2014.

According to the Women’s Tennis Association, Sharapova’s career winnings total $38,777,962 so far. In 2004, the year of her first grand slam triumph, she earned $2,506,26.

In 2006, when she won the US Open title, she banked $3,799,501 in prize money and in 2008 took home $1,937,879 in the year she won the Australian Open.

Her first French Open trophy in 2012 helped her earn 6,508,296 that year and her second in 2014 helped her towards an income of $5,839,357.

However, most of her earnings have come outside the sport and she has held a number of endorsements and sponsorships with a huge variety of brands and companies, including a $70million deal with Nike in 2010 and others with Head, Porsche, Evian Gatorade and Tropicana. In 2013 she launched her own sweet business called Sugarpova which is spreading across the US.