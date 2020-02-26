🔥Maria Sharapova confirms her retirement from tennis: 'I'm saying goodbye'🔥

Maria Sharapova has confirmed her retirement from professional tennis aged 32.

The five-time Grand Slam champion revealed she was stepping away from the sport in an article written for American magazine Vanity Fair that was published on Wednesday.

Sharapova wrote: “How do you leave behind the only life you’ve ever known? How do you walk away from the courts you’ve trained on since you were a little girl, the game that you love—one which brought you untold tears and unspeakable joys—a sport where you found a family, along with fans who rallied behind you for more than 28 years?

“I’m new to this, so please forgive me. Tennis—I’m saying goodbye.”

