🔥Margot Robbie responds to Harvey Weinstein guilty verdict with Instagram story🔥

After Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of two felony sex crimes, actress Margot Robbie responded with an Instagram story.

The Birds of Prey star posted a drawing of Weinstein on her Instagram stories with “Guilty” written over it, as well as her own note that read, “Today’s guilty verdicts in the Weinstein trial are a testament to the bravery and resilience of the #SilenceBreakers, and a victory for survivors everywhere.”

“This is just the beginning,” Robbie continued, urging her followers to “join @TimesUpNow’s fight for safety, equity and justice in every workplace: Text COURAGE to 306-44.”

Margot Robbie’s Instagram story following the verdict

The Bombshell actor’s post came after a jury convicted Weinstein of rape and sexual assault, but acquitted him of the three other charges including two charges of being a sexual predator.

One of Robbie’s friends, model Cara Delevingne, previously accused Weinstein of sexual harassment. Weinstein has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex and sexual misconduct.

In 2017, the British model wrote about her experiences with Weinstein in a lengthy Instagram post.

“As soon as we were alone he began to brag about all the actresses he had slept with and how he had made their careers and spoke about other inappropriate things of a sexual nature,” she wrote. “At that moment I felt very powerless and scared but didn’t want to act that way hoping that I was wrong about the situation…He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips.”

When asked by Entertainment Tonight about Delevigne’s choice to come forward about her experience with Weinstein, Robbie said, “Cara is a dear friend of mine and I already knew she was a fierce, brave woman. Today just proved that again.”

(Getty Images)

Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan and Mira Sorvino have also posted on social media about the verdict.