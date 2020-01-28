🔥Margot Robbie keeps head down after skipping Oscars luncheon to party in London🔥

Margot Robbie kept her head down as she left Annabel’s, after skipping out on the annual Oscars nominees luncheon.

The 29-year-old is currently in London to promote her upcoming film, Birds Of Prey, and is clearly having a whale of a time in the capital.

She was spotted leaving the swanky Mayfair bar solo on Monday, rocking a shin-length cream jumper dress for the night.

Side note: How she never spilled anything on her outfit is a total mystery.

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actress clutched a quilted Chanel bag as she made her way out of Annabel’s.

She covered up against the cold in a tan overcoat, finishing the outfit off with a pair of matching suede mules.

Margot’s promotional duties means she missed out on the prestigious Oscars luncheon at the Ray Dolby Ballroom, with nearly all nominees rubbing shoulders with one another before the big day.

The star has been nominated for best supporting actress, for Bombshell, but wasn’t on hand to join her co-stars at the bash.

It has been a successful awards season for the star so far, as she has taken home best supporting actress at the AACTA International Awards last month.

Meet this year’s class of Oscar nominees! #OscarsLunch pic.twitter.com/rXqgNUOYMM — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 27, 2020

Appearing via a video link to accept her gong, she said: ‘I’m so sorry I’m not there in person, I am quite literally on the other side of the world right now.

‘Classic Aussie, just abroad. But I’m really, really grateful.’

Margot will be hoping to celebrate once more at the Baftas this weekend, after she was nominated for best supporting actress twice – thanks to her stints on Bombshell and Once Upon A Time.

However, the awards – which are taking place on 2 February – have been met with backlash, after it emerged that no people of colour had been nominated in any of the male or female acting categories.

Instead, 18 white stars are up for best actor, actress, supporting actor and supporting actress – leading #BaftasSoWhite to trend on Twitter.





