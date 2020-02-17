🔥Margot Robbie extends dinner invitation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Margot Robbie is ready for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit Los Angeles.

The Birds Of Prey actress spoke with The Sun over the weekend, showing her support for Harry, whom she met through her friend (and Suicide Squad) co-star, Cara Delevingne, several years ago.

“I have known Prince Harry for a while and he is a really great guy,” Robbie, 29, said.

Margot Robbie at the 2020 Oscars. The actress met Prince Harry through Cara Delevingne several years back. (Invision/AP)

“I know as much as anybody what a big decision it is to move halfway across the world. I still miss London a lot but I had my reasons for moving and they have their reasons for the decision,” she went on to say, referencing her own move to LA, where she currently lives with husband, Tom Ackerley.

“It isn’t something taken lightly. If they are going to spend more time in LA, we would love to have dinner with them,” Robbie added.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (REUTERS)

Of course, Robbie isn’t the only celebrity keen to hang out with the Duke and Duchess.

In addition to their established A-list inner circle that includes Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, George and Amal Clooney and Michelle and Barack Obama, Harry and Meghan were also recently spotted having dinner with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

And though Harry’s friendship with Robbie isn’t as well documented as some of the former celebrities mentioned, this isn’t the first time Robbie has spoken about him.

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie appear in a photobooth picture with Margot Robbie at model Suki Waterhouse’s party. (Instagram)

In 2016, while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Robbie shared a humorous story with the TV show host about how they first met.

“He wasn’t wearing a crown though – like, I don’t know it’s a prince,” Robbie said of not immediately recognizing Harry when they met at model Suki Waterhouse’s house party.

“When I saw him in those glasses, I was like, ‘I didn’t know Ed Sheeran was at the party,” she joked of a photobooth picture Fallon showed the audience.