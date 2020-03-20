🔥Marcus Rashford's generosity helping to ensure no schoolchild in the UK goes unfed during coronavirus crisis🔥

England and Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has teamed up with Fareshare to help provide food to children while schools are closed across the UK amid the coronavirus crisis.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday that school closures would commence across England and Wales this Friday, following moves made by Ireland and Scotland.

Freeshare redistributes surplus food to charities who then turn the produce into meals for the vulnerable, and Rashford has moved to ensure the children affected by the plus 32,000 school closures across the UK are catered for.

While the specifics of Rashford’s financial donation is unknown, it is believed to be the single largest amount pledged to the organisation in the last 12 months.

In a plea to his 2.4million Twitter followers for further funding, Rashford said: “Across the UK there are over 32,000 schools. Tomorrow all of these will close. Many of the children attending these schools rely on free meals.

“So I’ve spent the last few days talking to organisations to understand how this deficit is going to be filled during the closures.

“I wanted to understand the scale of the problem and now we can reach vulnerable children. It’s not just schools. It’s community centres, breakfast clubs, etc that provide the only meal many kids get each day.

“No children should have to worry where their next meal is coming from.

“Fareshare distributes food to 11,000 different organisations across the UK, reaching almost 1m people a week. Today I’m partnering with them to rework how food is distributed during the closure, with the aim that no child is missed.”