🔥Marcus Rashford reveals what makes Jadon Sancho Manchester United's no1 transfer target🔥

Marcus Rashford has outlined what he believes to be Jadon Sancho’s greatest strengths as his England team-mate continues to be linked with Manchester United.

Versatile winger Sancho – sold by Manchester City for just £10million in 2017 – has now been installed as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s clear no1 transfer target after impressing with his performances during a productive spell at Borussia Dortmund.

United are believed to be ahead of domestic rivals Chelsea and Liverpool in the race to sign the talented 20-year-old, who would now command a transfer fee in excess of £100m.

Dortmund have said publicly that they will not stand in Sancho’s way if he wishes to depart, but warned that they won’t sell for a bargain price despite the current coronavirus crisis causing significant financial problems for clubs across the world.

Rashford is relishing the prospect of a potential forward line at United consisting of himself, Anthony Martial and Sancho, the latter of whom he already knows a great deal about with the duo having played together at international level.

Asked during an Instagram live Q&A with Bleacher Report on Wednesday just what specific skills made Sancho stand out, Rashford said: “He just plays off the cuff.

“He’s creative, he’s imaginative, and I think they’re the things that in this generation, that’s what you need to be world class.”