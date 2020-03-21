🔥Marcus Rashford calls on Dave, Jadon Sancho and Jofra Archer to back campaign to feed schoolchildren🔥

Marcus Rashford has called upon a host of stars, including England teammate Jadon Sancho and Mercury Prize-winning rapper Dave, to back his campaign to ensure no schoolchild goes hungry during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, following the government’s decision to close schools to fight the spread of the virus, Rashford announced that he was partnering with the charity FareShare to help feed children across the UK who usually rely upon free school meals.

FareShare help redistribute supplies to other charities around the country, who in turn use the ingredients to make meals for the most vulnerable members of society.

As well as making his own donation, understood to be the largest single amount pledged to the charity in the last year, Rashford has helped spread awareness of the cause on social media.

However, on Saturday morning, the day after more than 32,000 schools closed for what could be the final time in months, Rashford went a step further, encouraging several of his famous pals to get involved.

As well as Dortmund star Sancho and music sensation Dave, Rashford also tweeted England’s Cricket World Cup winning hero Jofra Archer and United teammate Mason Greenwood to ask them to “held #keeptheballrolling”.