🔥Marcos Alonso rescues Chelsea draw as top four hopes take a hit at Bournemouth🔥

Marcos Alonso scored a brace as Chelsea fought back to claim a point in a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth.

Alonso had put Chelsea ahead at half-time at the Vitality Stadium, but the left-back needed to score another five minutes from time after goals from Jefferson Lerma and Joshua King threatened to suck-punch Frank Lampard’s men.

The result leaves Chelsea’s hopes of a Premier League top-four finish in jeopardy, with the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham and Sheffield United lurking with games in hand.

2020-02-29T16:54:01.506Z

A breathless second half ends with the points shared!

FULL TIME

2020-02-29T16:52:39.993Z

Full-timeBournemouth 2-2 Chelsea

2020-02-29T16:50:45.830Z

93 mins: A chance for a hat-trick is spurned by Alonso!He is picked out with an accurate cross at the back post, but can only head the ball tamely back across goal and wide.

2020-02-29T16:49:24.886Z

91 mins: Bournemouth are sitting so, so deep again here as Alonso picks out Barkley just inside the opposition box.However, his finish is disappointing and bends harmlessly wide.

2020-02-29T16:48:38.063Z

90 mins: Five minutes of added time signalled at the Vitality.Chelsea still very much in the ascendancy.

2020-02-29T16:45:38.576Z

Simon Collings is at the Vitality StadiumThat goal had been coming.Bournemouth had been sitting so deep to the extent they were almost playing a back-seven.Chelsea now searching for a winner.

GOAL!

2020-02-29T16:42:55.400Z

Bournemouth 2-2 Chelsea | Marcos Alonso 85’Chelsea’s late pressure tells!Ramsdale makes a great one-handed stop to deny Pedro, but he palms it out straight to Alonso, who heads home the rebound for his second goal of the day.Ramsdale got a hand to the header too, but just couldn’t keep it out.Gutting for the hosts.Can Chelsea push on to find a winner now?

2020-02-29T16:41:43.396Z

82 mins: Ramsdale dives to his left to parry a deflected cross from Mount before Azpilicueta shoots wide.Fine goalkeeping from the Bournemouth man.

SUBS

2020-02-29T16:39:19.580Z

79 mins: Lewis Cook has been moving gingerly for a few minutes now and Bournemouth finally get the chance to make a change.Gosling replaces the 23-year-old.

2020-02-29T16:36:43.103Z

77 mins: Bournemouth are being penned in now as Chelsea earn a succession of quickfire corners.It’s all getting a bit nervous for Howe’s men with some fairly unconvincing clearances – including from Ake – inviting more pressure.Dan Gosling – who scored the winning goal at Stamford Bridge in December – is preparing to come on.

2020-02-29T16:34:20.353Z

75 mins: A vital block from Ake denies Barkley and Lewis Cook then diverts Alonso’s latest effort wide.Chelsea building pressure with 15 minutes remaining on the clock.

2020-02-29T16:32:49.250Z

72 mins: So nearly the perfect instant impact from Batshuayi!The Belgian beats Ramsdale at his near post with a smashing finish after Stacey is caught in no man’s land down the Bournemouth right.However, it is rightly ruled that Batshuayi was offside when Alonso played the ball through.2-1 to Bournemouth it remains.

SUBS

2020-02-29T16:31:13.246Z

71 mins: Giroud has cut a very frustrated figure indeed during this second half and now makes way for Michy Batshuayi.A final roll of the dice from Lampard.

YELLOW CARD

2020-02-29T16:29:58.406Z

70 mins: The sun is shining brightly now – we’ve had a real range of weather on the south coast this afternoon.Barkley’s poor shot is blocked before the masked Christensen is rightly carded for wiping out Callum Wilson as he looked to spearhead a Bournemouth counter-attack.

2020-02-29T16:28:07.883Z

68 mins: Bournemouth’s first change of the afternoon sees King replaced by Junior Stanislas.

2020-02-29T16:25:30.706Z

65 mins: Hailstones swirl menacingly around the Vitality as James produces an enticing cross from the Chelsea right.Giroud gets ahead of Steve Cook, but can only direct his header wide.

SUBS

2020-02-29T16:23:48.236Z

Simon Collings is at the Vitality StadiumRoss Barkley and Willian are on now for Chelsea as Lampard switches to a back three.They’ve got 25 minutes to save this game. Jorginho and Tomori make way.

2020-02-29T16:22:51.403Z

63 mins: Callum Wilson’s snap shot after an Ake knockdown is just about dealt with by Caballero.Wilson then blazes over the top. More chances for Bournemouth as the rain begins to pour on the south coast.

2020-02-29T16:20:32.856Z

61 mins: Just past the hour mark and Chelsea look to have completely lost their way here.Caballero is put under massive pressure and sends the ball straight into the stands for a throw-in.

2020-02-29T16:17:36.936Z

Simon Collings is at the Vitality StadiumThe Vitality is rocking now.Chelsea are on the ropes here and need to regroup quickly as that second goal has stunned them.Lampard has sent Willian out to warm up.

