🔥Marcos Alonso reminds everyone at Chelsea just how dangerous he can be🔥

After this disappointing draw at Bournemouth , there were not many positives for Chelsea manager Frank Lampard to take back to London.

Following victory over Tottenham last weekend, Chelsea had looked on course to record back to back League wins for the first time since November after going in 1-0 up at half time against the Cherries.

Their hopes, however, were dashed as Bournemouth fought back and in the end it was left to Marcos Alonso to rescue a point.

It capped off an excellent performance by the Spaniard, who had opened the scoring in the first half too, and emphasised how he is well and truly back in favour under Lampard.

Earlier this season Alonso was badly struggling for minutes, so much so that after the 4-4 draw with Ajax on November 5 he did not feature again until December 22.

“I think he is a great example to the younger players on how he has handled that,” said Lampard.

“I can’t ask for any more than when a player doesn’t always play regularly, that they are professional and train well.

“I am always trying to get the best out of each game. I am pleased with how Alonso has come back in.”

This performance against Bournemouth typified just how much of a weapon Alonso can be in attack.

He scored twice from seven attempts, while his tally of four key passes was more than any other Chelsea player.

It was a familiar contribution from the 29-year-old’s early days at Chelsea, who since moving to the Premier League in the summer of 2016 has scored more goals than any other defender.

In truth Alonso’s resurgence is partly down to Chelsea’s switch to a back-three, which allows him to operate as a wing-back.

The Spaniard can play as a left-back in a four-man defence, but it negates his ability to get forward and highlights how he can be caught out when defending in one-on-one situations.

Let loose as a wing-back again, Alonso followed up his goal against Tottenham last weekend with two against Bournemouth and this was a performance reminiscent of his form under Antonio Conte.

When the Italian was in charge during the 2016-17 and 17-18 seasons, Alonso was one of the standout performers in England as the Blues marched to the Premier League title.

He finished the first season under Conte with six goals and three assists, while they following campaign he found the net seven times and was also named in the PFA Team of the Year.

It is early days, but Chelsea’s switch to a back-three looks like it could help Alonso go someway to rediscovering that form after his difficult start to life under Lampard.