🔥#March4Women: Date, time, music acts, how to register and everything you need to know🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Thousands of Londoners will be gathering on Sunday to mark International Women’s Day, raising their voices to tackle gender inequality.

The events, which have been organised as part of Care International’s #March4Women, will see crowds get together at both the Southbank Centre and Parliament Square over the course of the afternoon.

This year, the focus is on celebrating the women and girls fighting climate change across the world, and asking what can be done to support the environment.

The march will call on governments to move towards net zero emissions, as well as adding funding for climate response initiatives, women’s groups and feminist organisations around the world.

This is everything you need to know about this weekend’s #March4Women events in the capital.

Date and times

Strength in numbers: Thousands have taken part in previous #March4Women events (Getty Images)

There are two events in London on International Women’s Day on Sunday March 8 for #March4Women. The first is an indoor rally happening at the Southbank Centre before the march itself.

It takes place from midday until 1.15pm at the Royal Festival Hall, and will feature performances from the likes of Emeli Sandé and RAYE, along with talks from climate experts and activists. Tickets are available now and cost £5. Buy them here.

The main event, though, is the march itself. The procession begins at Whitehall Place from 1.45pm and heads down to Parliament Square, where there will be live appearances and addresses to the crowd.

Live entertainment

Read all about it: Sandé is one of the big names performing on the day (Getty Images)

The grand finale of the event takes place from 2.15pm and will see a host of performers address the crowd from an open-top bus in Parliament Square. Sandi Toksvig will host, introducing a music line-up that includes Sandé, Ricky Wilson of the Kaiser Chiefs and Lapsley. There will also be appearances from poet Nikita Gill, actor George MacKay, Urban Voices Collection, Bianca Jagger and Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu.

The likes of Natalie Dormer, Lily Cole, Nicola Coughlan, Himesh Patel, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Jessice Hynes and Emma Barnett will also be making appearances. The event will then conclude at 3.15pm.

How to register

The march is free to join and everyone is welcome, but people are required to register to take part. Head here to register.

For more information, head to careinternational.org.uk