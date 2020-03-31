🔥March was busiest month on record for UK supermarkets, new data reveals🔥

March was the busiest month on record for supermarkets up and down the country as sales rose by 20.6% in the last four weeks, new data from Kantar has revealed.

Demand for food and household goods has soared this month as people across the UK buy supplies amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The increase in business has prompted calls from supermarket bosses for people to stop panic-buying and stockpiling amid assurances that there is plenty of food for everyone.

More follows…

