Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said the Tigers “didn’t have a physical presence’ and gave Mississippi State “too much comfort offensively” in a 72-45 loss Tuesday at Starkville, Miss. (AP file photo)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Southeastern Conference men’s basketball tournament has been canceled “based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19)”, the league announced Thursday morning about an hour before the day’s first scheduled game at Bridgestone Arena.The Atlantic 10 Conference and Big Ten Conference on Thursday also announced the cancellation of their tournaments. St. Louis University was scheduled to play a quarterfinal-round game at 1: 30 p.m. Friday in the A-10 tournament at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Illinois was set to play at 1: 25 p.m. Friday in the Big Ten Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.”We understand that this decision will be disappointing to our student-athletes and coaches who have been preparing all season to compete in this event as well as viewers at home,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “While this was not an easy decision, the health and well-being of our entire SEC community is of paramount importance.”Regular-season champion Kentucky will be awarded the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, if that tournament actually tips off next week. Thursday’s decision also means Missouri’s season is almost certainly over. The Tigers (15-16) were scheduled to play Texas A&M (16-14) at 6 p.m. Thursday in the second round of the tournament. Cuonzo Martin’s team would not have been picked for the NCAA Tournament and probably wouldn’t have earned an at-large invitation to the NIT — if either of those tournaments will even occur.