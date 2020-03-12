March Sadness: NCAA cancels basketball tournaments, all winter and spring championships

FILE – In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, for the NCAA college basketball tournament. The NCAA took a significant step toward allowing all Division I athletes to transfer one time without sitting out a season of competition. A plan to change the waiver process is expected to be presented to the Division I Council in April, 2020. If adopted, new criteria would go into effect for the 2020-21 academic year and be a boon for athletes in high-profile sports such as football and men’s and women’s basketball. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Keith Srakocic

There will be no March Madness. Not in St. Louis next week. Not at the Final Four next month. The college basketball season, for the men and the women, is over. The NCAA announced Thursday that its championship events for basketball and other winter and spring sports are officially cancelled because of the coronavirus. “Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships,” the NCAA said in a press release. “This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities.”That means not only will the NCAA not host championship events for basketball but for gymnastics, wrestling, swimming, track and field, baseball and softball. St. Louis was set to host first- and second-round games of the men’s basketball NCAA Tournament next Thursday and Saturday at Enterprise Center. On Wednesday, the NCAA announced plans to prohibit fans from attending its championship events but still hoped to stage the games at the various host cities. Atlanta was set to host the men’s Final Four, while the women’s Final Four was headed to New Orleans.STLtoday.com will have more as this story develops.

Mizzou was scheduled to play at 6 p.m. Thursday night, while SLU (A-10) and Illinois (Big Ten) were set for Friday games.

FILE – In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, for the NCAA college basketball tournament. The NCAA took a significant step toward allowing all Division I athletes to transfer one time without sitting out a season of competition. A plan to change the waiver process is expected to be presented to the Division I Council in April, 2020. If adopted, new criteria would go into effect for the 2020-21 academic year and be a boon for athletes in high-profile sports such as football and men’s and women’s basketball. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)