March 28, 1969: Laclede’s Landing plan is approved. Here’s a look what was rejected

In the late 1960s, two entirely different proposals went before the city for the redevelopment of Laclede’s Landing, a nine-block area bordered by the Third Street Expressway on the west, the Mississippi River on the east, and Veterans and Eads bridges on the north and south.One plan called River Center (model pictured above), advocated total redevelopment. Nine buildings, ranging from 12 to 51 stories, would rise from a platform terrace.The most spectacular feature of the plan, which calls for an investment of more than $100,000,000, would be the 550-foot-high central tower, with eight office floors and 43 residential and service floors.In all, River Center would contain a 22-story motor hotel, a 17-story office building, two 31-story senior citizens’ apartments, a 36-story middle income co-operative residence, two 36-story middle income towers, a 12-story spine building with middle income apartments and penthouse terrace units, and the central tower.Provision were made for five levels of parking for 4,449 automobiles, shops, amusements, a 2-acre park and promenade levels.

The second proposal, which used the identifying name, Laclede’s Landing (rendering above), followed an old-and-new concept that would retain about two-thirds of the existing buildings. New construction would be along the lines of present structures in size and. The plan involved an investment of about $40,000,000 and a mixture of land uses.Office space, hotels, apartments, town houses, bars, restaurants, souvenir shops, an aquarium and light industry would be offered. The rendering above is of Lucas avenue and Second street, looking south towards the Gateway Arch.On March 28, 1969, after hearing objections from the National Park Service that the River Center plan would mar the view of the Gateway Arch, the St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted 27-1 to go ahead with the second Laclede’s Landing plan, which preserved most of the original buildings.The lone dissenting vote came from Alderman Anthony Mascazzini.The glory days of Laclede’s Landing

Laclede’s Landing

Natalie Robinson, of Pine Lawn, dances to the tunes of Big George during Big Muddy Blues Festival in Laclede’s Landing on August 30, 2008. Thousands of fans attended the festival including many Missouri and Illinois Football fans seeking entertainment before the game. photo by David Carson, [email protected]

David Carson

Laclede’s Landing

Tuesday, March 28, 2000–After listening to a performance by a band called Guster, fans hang out near the stage at Mississippi Nights. They are, from left, Catharine McNelly,17, from Alton(with glasses and bandana); Mona Kalash 19, from Alton(with glasses) Shannon Showers, 18, from Alton; and David Altman, 17, from St. Louis. PHOTO BY WENDI FITZGERALD

WENDI FITZGERALD

Laclede’s Landing

On Laclede’s Landing in November 1979, the group Fairchild plays to a weeknight crowd in Lucius Boomer. Post-Dispatch file photo

Laclede’s Landing

At Muddy Waters on Laclede’s Landing in November 1979, pinball machines were a big attraction. Post-Dispatch file photo

Post-Dispatch file photo

Laclede’s Landing

On Laclede’s Landing in 1982, a member of the Coast Guard and his bride stroll down to the Alley Flower Merchant to buy her bouquet on the way to their wedding. Photo by J.B. Forbes, [email protected]

J.B. Forbes •

Laclede’s Landing

In August 1987, the Michelob Light CityBeach volleyball tournament was held on Laclede’s Landing. More than 1,500 tons of sand were brought to the landing for the affair. Post-Dispatch file photo

Post-Dispatch file photo

Laclede’s Landing

Anton Rosebud, left, and George Adams, both 11 and from East St. Louis, cool off in June 1987, by riding their bicycles through a fountain at Laclede’s Landing Plaza beneath Interstate 70. Post-Dispatch file photo

Post-Dispatch file photo

Laclede’s Landing

Clark Terry gives new meaning to double time by playing two trumpets at the St. Louis Blues Heritage Festival on Laclede’s Landing, in September 1993. The Lincoln High School Band, led by Roland Carter,background, accompanied. Post-Dispatch file photo

Post-Dispatch file photo

Laclede’s Landing

Alternative rockers line up Wednesday night outside Mississippi Nights on Laclede’s Landing in October 1994, for a sold-out concert featuring Madder Rose, Veruca Salt and Hole. Post-Dispatch file photo

Laclede’s Landing

On Halloween night in 1996, a view of Laclede’s Landing looking north on First Street. The sign post at left lists the businesses which can be found in the area. Some of the businesses include MIssissippi Tees, Nan’s This-N-That, Swiss Village Bookstore Wax ‘n Wicks, and Subway’s Sandwich Shop Post-Dispatch file photo.

Post-Dispatch file photo

Laclede’s Landing

Planet Hollywood diners enjoy their lunch in an unusual atmosphere. 800 North 3rd, Street, Laclede’s Landing in December 1997. Post-Dispatch file photo

Post-Dispatch file photo

Laclede’s Landing

Standing on the Metrolink platform at Laclede’s Landing a lone passenger anticipates the arrival of the next train in December 1998. Post-Dispatch file photo

Post-Dispatch file photo

Laclede’s Landing

Steve Engelmeyer, of Normandy, Mo., dances to Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode,” played by Skeet Rogers & Inner City Blues, at the Big Muddy Blues and Roots Festival at Laclede’s Landing on Saturday, Sept. 4, 1999. Post-Dispatch file photo

Post-Dispatch file photo

Laclede’s Landing

Revelers celebrate at The Trainwreck Saloon on Laclede’s Landing on Jan. 30, 2000, as the Rams defeat the Titans in the Superbowl. Tammy Cupp and her fiance Brandon Duvall(red bill cap) from Indianapolis and Kim Garrighan of Florissant join hands in high fives as the game is in its final seconds. Post-Dispatch file photo

Post-Dispatch file photo

Laclede’s Landing

Keith Roderts of North of St. Louis sells roses for $4 in front of The Old Spaghetti Factory early Saturday evening in November 2002. Post-Dispatch file photo

Post-Dispatch file photo

Laclede’s Landing

Dominic Bruening of South City, who has worked about 2 years for “Hair of The Dog”, plays a coin game in slow early evening on November 2002, while waiting for customers. Post-Dispatch file photo

Post-Dispatch file photo

Laclede’s Landing

People dance at Lucky’s on Laclede’s Landing in November 2002. Post-Dispatch file photo

Post-Dispatch file photo

Laclede’s Landing

The President’s Casino moored at Laclede’s Landing in St. Louis, in August 2002. Post-Dispatch file photo

Post-Dispatch file photo

Laclede’s Landing

A view of the Arch from Laclede’s Landing where a summer storm was approaching the downtown from the south on June 13, 2003. photo by J.B. Forbes, [email protected]

J.B. FORBES

Laclede’s Landing

Mike Callahan of Soulard dances with Tammy Kelly of South St. Louis City on Aug. 30, 2003, at the Big Muddy Blues Festival at Laclede’s Landing in downtown St. Louis. Post-Dispatch file photo

Post-Dispatch file photo

Laclede’s Landing

Courtney Thompson, 1, was just practicing her phone etiquette on Laclede’s Landing Friday Oct. 10, 2003. She was out enjoying the day with her mother, Tonya Thompson, of south St. Louis. The very active Courtney was taking advantage of every opportunity to play. photo by J.B. Forbes, [email protected]

J.B. FORBES

Laclede’s Landing

“I love the kids, I love the Landing, and I love the people I work for,” says Kenneth Dunn, building maintenance man in Raeder Place at Laclede’s Landing, as he cleans the ‘tongue’ at the Dental Health Theatre before opening to school groups on Feb. 24, 2005. The theater was founded in 1977 to teach oral hygiene to schoolchildren. Photo by Robert Cohen, [email protected]

Laclede’s Landing

John Zimmerman, 22, of Forrest, III.,gets his face painted the color of his favorite team Illinois, while hanging out at Laclede’s Landing, April 2, 2005. Post-Dispatch file photo

Post-Dispatch file photo

Laclede’s Landing

Joe “the Juggler” Welling, of St. Louis, entertains the street crowd in Laclede’s Landing, April 2, 2005. Post-Dispatch file photo

Post-Dispatch file photo

Laclede’s Landing

Sister Priscilla Moreno, foreground, and Sister Jeanette Nonnan blow bubbles Tuesday morning on Laclede’s Landing at the foot of Morgan Street following a ceremony June 27, 2006, noting the 150th anniversary of the arrival of their order – The Sisters of Mercy – at this location in St. Louis. photo by J.B. Forbes, [email protected]

J.B. Forbes

Laclede’s Landing

Chingy performs from the VIP area at his Hoodstar CD release party at XeS on Laclede’s Landing, on Sept. 19, 2006. Post-Dispatch file photo

Post-Dispatch file photo

Laclede’s Landing

Rick Ruffino, 22, of Florissant, center, screams at cars on Second Street on Laclede’s Landing, Oct. 27, 2006, after the St. Louis Cardinals won World Series against the Detroit Tigers. Photo by Sarah Conard

Sarah Conard

Laclede’s Landing

Washington University students James Mosbacher, 18, left, and Anchit Mehrotra scream at cars on Second Street on Laclede’s Landing, Oct. 27, 2006,after the St. Louis Cardinals won World Series against the Detroit Tigers. Photo by Sarah Conard

Sarah Conard

Laclede’s Landing

Lunch diners along Second Street on Laclede’s Landing, April 24, 2007. Seated from left at Jake’s Steak’s Restaurant are Ruth Fuchs and Heidi Spaeth, both of Fenton, Mo. At middle table is Joe Crawford, Jeff Standley and two others not visible Kate Dickman and Jen Etling, all from Kicking Cow promotion company being waited on by Kari Hill. At right is waiter John Wilson. Post-Dispatch file photo

Post-Dispatch file photo

Laclede’s Landing

Laclede’s Landing shows its age with plentiful mid-late 19th Century buildings, brick sidewalks and cobblestone streets. The area, full of eating and drinking establishments, buzzes with a young, imbibing crowd on weekends. Tara Rujawitz (from left) of Belleville, Marcia Twellman of Millstadt, and Abby Waninger and Ashley Hagedom of Santa Claus, IN, toast at Morgan Street Brewery in April 2007, while attending a friend’s bachelorette party. Photo by Becca Young

Becca Young

Laclede’s Landing

Suzanne Peebles, as wench Eileen Dover, carries drinks to patrons in August 2007, at The Royal Dumpe Dinner Theatre at Laclede’s Landing in St. Louis. Photo by Whitney Curtis

Whitney Curtis

Laclede’s Landing

Latonia Reed claps as she enjoys the Bottoms Up Blues Gang with her boyfriend Larry Yoder, Sept. 4, 2010, during the St. Louis Big Muddy Blues Festival on Laclede’s Landing. Both Reed and Yoder are from Cedar Rapids Ia., and traveled to St. Louis for the festival. Post-Dispatch file photo

Post-Dispatch file photo

Laclede’s Landing

A 2011 photo of the cobblestones on Second Street in Laclede’s Landing in downtown St. Louis. Christian Gooden [email protected]

Christian Gooden • P-D

Laclede’s Landing

Barb Harris from St. Louis and David Homes from East St. Louis dance on North Second Street during the Big Muddy Blues Festival, Sept. 3, 2011, on Laclede’s Landing. Post-Dispatch file photo

Post-Dispatch file photo

Laclede’s Landing

Guests line up for a private gala event celebrating the opening of Nelly’s new recording school, the Vatterott College ex’treme Institute, on November 30, 2011, at Laclede’s Landing. Post-Dispatch file photo

Post-Dispatch file photo

Laclede’s Landing

Rams fans tailgate Sunday morning, Sept. 16, 2012, in a parking lot on Laclede’s Landing next to the Eads Bridge at 3rd Street. Photo by J.B. Forbes [email protected]

J.B. Forbes

Laclede’s Landing

Rams fans take advantage of the nice weather Sunday morning, Sept. 16, 2012, to sit outside and eat at Laclede’s Landing before the start of the game. Photo by J.B. Forbes [email protected]

J.B. Forbes

Laclede’s Landing

From left, Camren Bryant, 6, Jordan Warren, 5, Laron Bryant, 5, and Erica Warren, 7, all of St. Louis, dance as bands perform during the opening night of the Big Muddy Blues Festival in Laclede’s Landing, Friday, Aug. 29, 2014. Photo by Roberto Rodriguez, [email protected]

Roberto Rodriguez

Laclede’s Landing

1/15/07: Clifford Schmitz points to some of the famous performers who have signed the wall behind the stage at Mississippi Nights . Karen Elshout | Post-Dispatch

With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.

Posted at the site were inspection reports, dating to 1945, warning of excessive dust, bad ventilation and high risk of explosion.

On March 24, 2005, the first episode of the NBC television show “The Office” aired. Here was TV critic Gail Pennington’s first take on the show.

Fire and collapse of the Goodwill Industries building killed Joseph W. Morgan.

Born on leap day in 1912, he died 100 years later to the day.