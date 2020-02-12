🔥Marcelo nearing sad end at Real Madrid with Ferland Mendy cementing left-back role🔥

Marcelo will be remembered as a true great at Real Madrid and one of the finest exponents of the attacking full-back role the game has even seen. But the Brazilian’s time at the highest level looks to be up.

The 31-year-old was at fault for three of Real Sociedad’s goals in Los Blancos’ 4-3 loss to the Basque side in the Copa del Rey last week and even though he also scored, his presence did more harm than good.

Away to Osasuna on Sunday, summer signing Ferland Mendy was unsurprisingly restored to the line-up and Zinedine Zidane’s side soaked up the pressure to secure a 4-1 win at El Sadar.

Mendy does not offer as much going forward as Marcelo, but his incorporation into the team has been key to Madrid’s defensive improvement. With the Frenchman at left-back, Real now boast the meanest backline in Europe’s top five leagues.

Zidane’s side have conceded just 14 goals in their 23 league matches, exactly half the amount let in by Barcelona and 13 fewer than at this time last season. Fede Valverde’s inclusion in midfield has helped in that respect, but Mendy for Marcelo has also been key.

In Pictures | Osasuna vs Real Madrid | 09/02/2020

With the Brazilian at left-back, Madrid have conceded 15 goals (in his time on the pitch) in 15 games across all competitions this term. With Mendy in the side, Los Blancos have let in just eight in 19 games.

Those include the two matches against Paris Saint-Germain, the Clasico and two Madrid derbies (Nacho started the other one), while two of Marcelo’s games came against lower-league opposition (Unionistas de Salamanca and Real Zaragoza) in the Copa del Rey.

Summer signing Ferland Mendy has outplayed left-back rival Marcelo of late (Getty Images)

A mainstay in the team when his friend Cristiano Ronaldo was at the club, Marcelo’s problems began last season. Out of shape and off the pace, his flank was regularly targeted and exploited by rivals at home and in Europe.

The Brazilian was benched by Santiago Solari as academy player Sergio Reguilon came into the side and impressed. Upon Zidane’s return, it looked like Marcelo might enjoy a renaissance and he was picked by the Frenchman at the end of last season.

But a new left-back was one of Zidane’s priorities for the summer window and Mendy arrived from Lyon in June in a €53 million deal as Reguilon moved to Sevilla on loan.

Again, Marcelo has had his chances, but physically and positionally, he has been found out and it is unlikely he will be used in an important game now unless Mendy is injured.

“I am hurt by the criticism because he is a player who gives everything on the pitch,” Zidane said ahead of the game against Osasuna when asked about his vice-captain’s error-strewn showing in the loss to Real Sociedad.

“The important thing is that we continue to give everything. I think the fans have seen it. The fans are fair.”

So too is Zidane and publicly, he will continue to protect one of the club’s most emblematic players, just as Solari did last season.

The reality, however, is that Marcelo is nearing a sad end to his career at Real Madrid and this, his 14th season at the Santiago Bernabeu, could well be his last.