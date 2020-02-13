🔥Marc Jacobs' AW20 show reflected the glamour and grit of New York's golden age🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

There’s no designer in New York quite like Marc Jacobs. So it follows that there’s no show quite like a Marc Jacobs show.

Closing the curtain on a fashion week best known for its behemoth brands and wearable luxury, last night the superstar talent staged a grand finale that was as much about the spectacle of fashion as it was about the clothes.

Eschewing the tried and tested front row format for a scattering of candle lit bistro tables, casually arranged around New York’s Park Avenue Armory building, a roster of models and performers – the latter led by renowned choreographer Karole Armitage – moved interchangeably around the set; sometimes running, often dancing, always posing, in a frenetic frenzy of energy.

Within the crowd of 53 dancers and countless models, the assembled fashion press could spot Miley Cyrus as the pop star snaked down the catwalk dressed in a black bralet and trousers, carrying a zebra-print coat. Sharing the catwalk were the likes of supermodel Karlie Kloss, who wore a taffeta train skirt with conical bra knit, and Kaia Gerber, who modelled a fuzzy canary yellow princess coat and matching hat.

Miley Cyrus made a surprise appearance on the catwalk (IMAXtree)

The Hadid double act also joined the cast, with Gigi sporting an immaculately tailored white skirt suit and red beret, with sister Bella looking every inch the 1950’s Park Avenue princess in a hourglass sequin gown and long white leather gloves.

In Jacobs’ words: “it is the style in which different people dress at the various stages, ages and times in their lives, for all manner of occasions and moments, that endlessly provokes my love of fashion and the possibility of what can be”.

Accordingly, each look was idiosyncratic and reflective of a fantasy of the glamour and grit of New York’s golden age.

Bella Hadid walks the runway (IMAXtree)

Pastel three-piece skirt suits, worn with white gloves and Mary Janes, cashmere twin sets and opera gowns were loaded with personality, as was the diverse casting of models that was size and age inclusive.

Following a week of shows in which some of New York’s most significant brands sought to play it safe in the wake of growing economic uncertainty, the theatrics of Marc Jacobs served as a poignant reminder of how to make American fashion great again.Follow @eslifeandstyle for more front row action from New York Fashion Week.