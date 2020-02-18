🔥Mãos: Nuno Mendes to leave Shoreditch restaurant four months after earning Michelin star🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Portuguese star chef Nuno Mendes has announced he will leave his Shoreditch restaurant Mãos, just four months after it earned a Michelin star.

The tasting menu-only restaurant opened at the Blue Hill School on Redchurch Street in 2018, a collaboration between Mendes and entrepreneur James Brown.

Mendes is best known in the capital for his role at Marylebone celebrity favourite Chiltern Firehouse, as well as now-closed projects including Viajante in Bethnal Green and Taberna do Mercado, formerly located in Spitalfields.

In a statement, a spokesman for Brown said he “would like to take this opportunity to thank Nuno, and wish him the best of luck with his ventures.”

“We’re thrilled that Edoardo Pellicano, who has been with us since we opened and has lead the kitchen creatively since early 2019, will continue to push the project alongside his talented kitchen team, our original front of house team and general manager Alex Casey.”

Pellicano is now named on the restaurant’s website as executive head chef. No reason has been given for Mendes’s decision to leave the restaurant.

Mãos serves an ever-changing menu in the evenings only, with a nightly sitting of just 16 guests dining a communal table, with an informal atmosphere closer to a dinner party than a restaurant.

It was one of just four restaurants in London to earn new one-starred ratings from Michelin in the 2020 guide, alongside The Dysart Petersham, Da Terra and Endo at the Rotunda.

In most cases, if a restaurant undergoes a change of leading chef, it will lose its star in the following year’s guide, unless it proves itself to be worthy of maintaining it.