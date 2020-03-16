Many St. Louis area spring break camps canceled in wake of school closures due to COVID-19

WEBSTER GROVES — After sanitizing every surface and decreasing the number of children allowed to attend, Yucandu Art Studio in Webster Groves is cautiously proceeding with its spring break camp this week, staff said Monday. “We encourage everyone to wash their hands as soon as they come in the door, and we’re asking them not to come in if they’re sick,” Manager Katie Calfee said.But it’s one of the few. Many area camps changed course by Monday, electing to cancel after a multitude of announcements in recent days: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommended that social gatherings of 50 people or more be prohibited for the next eight weeks. Officials then banned such events and social gatherings across multiple area counties. And schools across the region began closing, too. That sent spring break camps across the region contacting families. The St. Louis Zoo is closing camp — and its grounds entirely — until sometime in April.The Bricks 4 Kidz Lego camp in Brentwood was forced to cancel when the Brentwood Recreation Center closed, local franchise owner Nancy Portscheller said. “It’s a loss of income for my teachers,” Portscheller said. “A handful asked for jobs they can do, but truth be told, if I don’t have money coming in from running programs, I can’t pay them to do jobs.”Little Medical School in Creve Coeur, which teaches children how to make tourniquets and suture wounds, also canceled classes this week. The staff is currently discussing the possibility of releasing an online curriculum, starting with a course on the Coronavirus. “This is something we talked about over the weekend and kind of went back and forth on,” chief operating officer Jennifer Griffard said.But St. Louis County’s announcement cemented their decision. “The safety of our kids and community is the most important thing,” she continued.Artscope, held in Tower Grove Park, is also canceled. “Our space is very small,” executive director Emily Kohring said. “It’s hard because we have parents who still have to go to work, so to close for spring break was a tough call. But we feel like it was the best thing to do in the interest of public safety.”The Mathnasium in Wildwood is still open this week. It published a note on their website to parents about safety measures being taken to protect students and staff, including seating students in every other desk in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines and having staff wash their hands every hour.

