Many St. Louis-area pet shelters move to appointment-only adoptions

Brandyn Patel, left, Dakota Blank, 8, and her father Michael Blank of Chesterfield have a look at their new cat named Tamzin in the cat visiting room at the Humane Society of Missouri on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The animal shelter is cutting adoption fees to make room for more animals. “When people have financial difficulties in the weeks and months ahead we know some animals will be relinquished,” said Kathy Warnick, president of HSMO. Because of the cornoavirus threat the adoption center is open by appointment only daily from 11a.m. until 3 p.m. The fee reduction ends Sunday. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

When Troy Halterman and his wife, Gail, were sent home from work a week ago, they decided they weren’t just going to lie around their Weldon Spring house.“There’s only so much you can watch on Netflix,” Troy Halterman said.After their border collie mix died on New Year’s Eve, the knew they wanted another dog — some day. With more time on their hands at home, they decided now would be the perfect time to foster a dog. Troy, Gail and their sons, 15 and 12, would be at home and could give plenty of attention to a furry friend.“We thought, well, maybe foster would be a good way to start to see if we find a dog that interests us and is a good fit,” Troy Halterman said.The Haltermans bonded with a 2-year-old Great Pyrenees named Sadie at the St. Charles County Humane Division, one of the few shelters that is still open to the public. People interested in adopting or fostering can visit the Pet Adoption Center in St. Peters. However, they may be asked to wait in the parking lot until their turn with the animals.“I would say she’s found her next home,” Halterman said. While most experts say Sadie and the other animals in local shelters are unable to contract COVID-19, they are not immune to the effects of coronavirus-related closures rippling across the world.Most area animal shelters, including the Humane Society of Missouri, Stray Rescue of St. Louis and the Animal Protective Association of Missouri, have moved to appointment-only visits in the wake of coronavirus-related precautions.

The Humane Society of Missouri will also waive adoption fees for adult dogs, cats and “critters,” according to vice president of operations Debbie Hill. Critters currently available for adoption include rabbits, guinea pigs and rats. Adoption fees for kittens and puppies will be discounted by 50%.The discount is meant to preemptively adopt out as many animals as possible, in case the shelter needs more room in the future. In case, for example, economic woes force people to give up their pets. According to Hill, the Humane Society is not currently overcrowded.But the Humane Society is not currently placing animals in foster care. Fosters can need extra care and monitoring, which requires them to return to the shelter periodically, potentially putting foster parents and staff at risk for exposure.“If the animal is ready for adoption, there is no need to foster the animal,” Hill said. “He (or) she can be made available so we can find a forever home.”But many area shelters have seen an uptick in fostering. At Stray Rescue, more people are choosing both to foster and to adopt animals, said Natalie Thomson, director of marketing. She said the increase is due to canceled vacations and the number of people who aren’t at work or school right now.Thomson said the Stray Rescue staff was moved to tears seeing the amount of people wanting to help.“It has been so incredible, but we do have to manage it to keep everyone safe,” Thomson said. Stray Rescue is also opening its doors as a pantry, where pet owners can pick up a bag of dog or cat food for their own pets or for a pet parent in need. Delivery to quarantined individuals who are unable to pick up the food themselves is also available. (Call 314-771-6121 or email julia@strayrescue.org to schedule an appointment for pickup.)“I have been in the restaurant industry for 20 years before joining the army of animal welfare, so I know what it is like to depend on consistent work,” Thomson said.The Animal Protective Association also moved to appointment-only adoptions and fostering. Sarah Javier, the president and executive director of the organization, said the APA on Wednesday saw three adoptions, one foster-to-adopt and nine animals go to foster.Now is a wonderful time to foster or adopt, Javier said. People who are working from home have more time and attention to give pets.While Troy Halterman, a golf coach at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, has had a more flexible schedule in the past, Gail Halterman, an attorney, was much more used to being in the office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Will, left, and Nick Halterman meet their new foster dog, Sadie, at the St. Charles County Humane Division in St. Peters.

“Like a lot of people, our normal schedules were a little more hectic during the day,” Troy Halterman said. “We weren’t at home as much. So it was kind of hard for a new dog to get set on.”Now, somebody is with Sadie 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Javier said that kind of added time can be spent training and getting animals settled. Not to mention, fostering animals reduces responsibilities for staffs, many of which are working without their usual volunteers.And with lots of people feeling scared or anxious now, Javier said, “a pet can be good for their mental health.”Halterman said all members of his family have enjoyed having large, fluffy dog to cuddle with during this time. From the moment she first walked in the door, Sadie has known her purpose.“She walked right over and laid her head in my youngest son’s lap,” Halterman said. “She just wouldn’t leave. She just laid her head there and basically said, ‘Pet me, please.’”With uncertainty lying ahead, prospective pet owners may wonder whether now is a good time to take on a new furry family member. What happens when it’s time to return to work? Is that enough time to get a new pet acclimated?Javier said people should consider fostering. The animal’s lessened stress and cortisol levels from being in a home rather than a shelter make the experience worthwhile.But adoption is a different story.“Pets are a lifelong commitment,” Javier said. “We would never want someone to adopt without the intention of keeping them for the rest of (the pet’s) life.”There’s plenty that people who already are pet parents can do during this time, Javier said. Owners can ensure that their pets are microchipped or have identification tags. Preparing a list of medications and dosages as well as keeping pets up to date with vaccinations can help staff in the event of emergency boarding.The Humane Society of Missouri recommends keeping an emergency kit, including essentials such as food, bottled water and crates, prepared for your pet. Hill also recommends including contact information of pet caregivers in case you become ill.Washing your hands after handling pets is also a good idea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, the CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with the coronavirus.While most shelters may be closed to the public for now, their work still goes on. Thomson said things might continue to change as the situation continues to evolve.“We are still rescuing those in need, thanks to the heroes taking dogs to foster,” Thomson said.

