Mantovani enters race for St. Louis County executive against two political veterans

CLAYTON — Three Democrats are gearing up to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on an election this year to finish Steve Stenger’s term as St. Louis County executive before the process starts again next year for the 2022 election.Mark Mantovani announced in a video on Wednesday that he is entering the race. The retired executive from Ladue narrowly lost to Stenger in the 2018 Democratic primary for county executive and some of his supporters stumped unsuccessfully for the County Council to “draft” him into the position after Stenger resigned in April amid a federal pay-to-play sting. For the past several weeks, he had all but confirmed he wanted another try.Mantovani, 65, of Ladue, joins a field that includes County Executive Sam Page, 54, whom the council selected to succeed Stenger, and County Assessor Jake Zimmerman, 45.The election pits a political outsider in Mantovani — a marketing executive whose only stint in public office was several weeks on the inert St. Louis Board of Freeholder board — against two political veterans.“I don’t remember a race where there are three very capable candidates, who are likely to be well funded to get their message out, all competing for the same office,” said Dave Robertson, a political scientist at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. “I think it’s a good thing for the county, particularly if the candidates spell out distinct priorities that give voters a really strong set of alternatives to choose from.”Ken Warren, a political scientist at St. Louis University, said it is “difficult to call a race with three very viable candidates in the race with serious money who have a track record of being able to get votes.”He added: “I think St. Louis County would be in good shape with any of these candidates winning. I think they are all well-credentialed and respected people.”A lot of money will be spent — even with a campaign finance law put into place by the Page-led County Council in 2018 that capped contributions from individuals to $2,600 in an attempt to check Stenger’s prolific fundraising.Page started far behind Zimmerman in fundraising, but closed the gap in the final quarter of last year. As of early January, he had about $218,000 on hand with another $161,000 in a political action committee. PACs are separate fundraising committees that work to support a candidate but aren’t necessarily controlled by the candidate and, unlike candidate campaigns, have no limits to the size of donations they can accept.

St. Louis County Executive Candidate Mark Mantovani addresses the crowd at the Mark Mantovani Election Night Campaign Watch Party on August 7, 2018 at the Hilton St. Louis Frontenac Hotel in Frontenac. Mantovani stated a reported problem with voting counting machines being closed properly in the last remaining St. Louis County Precincts resulting in remaining ballots to be counted by hand. Photo by Michael Thomas

Michael Thomas

Zimmerman, who had the advantage of a war chest from previous countywide elections, had $644,000 on hand and another PAC that will support him, Heartland Action PAC, had $24,000 on hand as of Jan. 14.Mantovani’s campaign filed paperwork to kick off this week. In the previous election, he funded almost of half of the $2 million his campaign took in.In an interview, Mantovani said he was running because his supporters asked him to. “So many people in this community are disappointed in the progress we are making, and I have to agree that we are not making the progress I think we could, and I’d be ashamed of myself if I didn’t try to help.”He said leaders have not been effective in tackling substantive issues such as stagnant population growth, poverty, and slow economic growth.“Unlike others, I am not trying to build a political career,” he said. “I only want this job because it is underutilized in terms of setting a regional vision and I think we need a different kind of leadership.”Mantovani had been an advocate of St. Louis entering St. Louis County as a municipality. Page had appointed Mantovani to the regional Board of Freeholders, which is supposed to be meeting to consider potential changes to the region’s governmental structure.But the effort has stalled with a four-month impasse at St. Louis City Hall over the makeup of its delegation. In a letter to Page last month, Mantovani stepped down, writing that “I expect that my resignation will not create any hardship.”Filing for the Democratic primary in St. Louis County opens on Feb. 25 and ends March 31. No candidates have filed yet for the Republican nomination. The primary elections will be held on Aug. 4. The general election is Nov. 4. Zimmerman and Page said in comments they were looking forward to the campaign.Page said: “Being county executive today is a tremendous opportunity to make lives better. Mark and I have very different experiences and outlooks. I look forward to the campaign.”Zimmerman said he looked forward to comparing his record as a progressive Democrat against his two opponents. “Now, voters will have a choice between a progressive leader and others who want to take St. Louis County in a different direction.”Updated at 6:50 p.m.

State government is a big, sprawling operation that spends your Missouri tax dollars. Stay up to date on what’s happening in Jefferson City by subscribing.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Our daily political newsletter featuring local and national updates and analysis.

Public health officials blame lack of state-funded treatment and recovery resources in African American neighborhoods, among other factors.

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday he’s commuted the prison sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

The investigation lasted more than 18 months.

“People were not following good accounting practices,” says the acting IT director.

“People were not following good accounting practices,” says the acting IT director.

The Justice Coalition says Jeff Roorda’s “destructive” language has led to “deep distrust” between police and the city’s black community.

The veteran officer who will get more than $10 million in a workplace discrimination lawsuit said he wants to finish his career as a cop.

Justice Services Director Raul Banasco first publicly revealed the tablet plan at a meeting with the jail’s advisory board on Jan. 24. He hailed it as a ‘game changer for the inmate population because it’s another avenue for them to communicate.’

The two bills, which now move to the full Board of Aldermen, would allow property tax abatement and outline other parts of the $461 million project planned for west of Union Station.

St. Louis County Executive Candidate Mark Mantovani addresses the crowd at the Mark Mantovani Election Night Campaign Watch Party on August 7, 2018 at the Hilton St. Louis Frontenac Hotel in Frontenac. Mantovani stated a reported problem with voting counting machines being closed properly in the last remaining St. Louis County Precincts resulting in remaining ballots to be counted by hand. Photo by Michael Thomas