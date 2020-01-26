🔥Man’s body found near tourist attraction in Edinburgh🔥

A man’s body has been found near a family attraction in Edinburgh sparking a police probe.

Emergency services were called to Holyrood Road, near the city’s Dynamic Earth building on Sunday morning.

Police were called to the scene after receiving reports of the discovery of the corpse at 11am.

The area has been closed off to the public while inquiries are ongoing.

The man’s identity and age have not yet been revealed.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: ‘Officers were called to Holyrood Road in Edinburgh shortly after 11am on Sunday following the discovery of the body of a man near the Dynamic Earth building.

‘Inquires are ongoing and at an early stage.

‘A police presence will be in the area in the meantime.’