🔥Man's body found in back of bin lorry in Camberwell as police probe 'unexplained' death🔥
A man’s body has been found in the back of a bin lorry in south London.
Police were called to Bethwin Road in Camberwell at around 5:35am this morning following reports a body had been found.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are treating the death as unexplained.
A Met Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to reports of a man’s body found in the rear of a bin lorry in Bethwin Road.
“The man – no further details – was pronounced dead at the scene.
“At this stage, the death is being treated as unexplained.”
Enquiries are ongoing.