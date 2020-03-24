🔥Manny Pacquiao 'not afraid to die' to help the Philippines fight coronavirus🔥

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has said he is ‘not afraid to die’ to help the Philippines fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The eight-division world champion, who has been Senator of the Philippines since 2016,  has already donated 600,000 face masks to key workers and helped provide 50,000 Covid-19 testing kits in the country.

Pacquiao moved into politics in 2010 when he was elected to the Philippines’ House of Representatives, where he is currently four years into a six-year term as senator.

Speaking to the Philippines’’ leading national newspaper, the Manila Bulletin, Pacquiao promised the people that he would continue to lead from the front.

“If you are a leader, you have to be a frontliner,” he said.

“You have to lead and let people see that you are with them,” he said, adding: “I grew up poor. I know what they feel.”

Pacquiao is said to have already made ‘numerous’ public appearances to reassure the population amid the global coronavirus crisis.

