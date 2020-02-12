🔥Manny Pacquiao fuels Conor McGregor fight rumours by joining same management company🔥

A high-profile and lucrative boxing bout between Manny Pacquiao and UFC superstar Conor McGregor may just have been brought one step closer.

Speculation over a meeting between two of the biggest names in combat sports has been rife over recent months, with McGregor revealing before his octagon return against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January that talks between the two camps had been “ongoing” as he outlined his aspirations to win a boxing world title.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion previously switched disciplines in August 2017, when he was stopped in the 10th round by Floyd Mayweather Jr in a contest nicknamed the ‘The Money Fight’ in Las Vegas.

Mock fight posters have also circulated on social media, while Pacquiao’s manager, Sean Gibbons, also appeared to challenge McGregor to a boxing match against ‘Pacman’ last month.

A potentially crucial update in the saga came on Monday night, when it was confirmed that Pacquiao had joined Paradigm Sports Management – the same company that represents McGregor.

McGregor made an explosive return to UFC in January (USA TODAY Sports)

“We’re very excited to announce that Manny Pacquiao has signed with PSM for full service representation,” Paradigm wrote on Twitter.

“Manny is one of the greatest boxers of all time & we look forward to working with Arnold [Vegafria], Ping [Nepomuceno] and the rest of the team back in Manila to maximize his historic career.”

Despite still having one eye firmly fixed on the boxing ring, McGregor made a successful return to UFC in January, needing just 40 seconds to knock out veteran ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone.

Pacquiao, meanwhile, turned 41 in December and also serves as a Senator in his native Philippines, but remains a force to be reckoned with after bouncing back from his shock defeat to Jeff Horn in 2017 courtesy of successive victories over Lucas Matthysse, Adrien Broner and Keith Thurman, with the latter victory in July 2019 making him the oldest welterweight champion in history.