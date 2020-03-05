Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative government has changed course and is introducing a carbon tax.

Premier Brian Pallister says his government will enact a $25-per-tonne tax, july 1 starting, and can lower the provincial sales tax by one indicate six %.

Pallister originally planned a $25-per-tonne levy in 2017, but withdrew it once the authorities said it had been not high enough.

The government then imposed its tax on Manitoba and three other provinces, and that tax is defined to go up to $50 a tonne by 2022.

Manitoba is challenging the federal tax in court, although a romantic date for the hearing is not set.

Pallister says Manitoba includes a thorough intend to reduce emissions, including its carbon price, and Ottawa should respect it.