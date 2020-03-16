Manfred: Season won’t start April 9; players urged to find a home where they can be for ‘extended period of time’

JUPITER, Fla. — The Major League Baseball season will not begin on April 9 and players are being urged to leave spring training sites and get to a place where they can spend “an extended period of time” and to get there “as soon as possible,” commissioner Rob Manfred told the Post-Dispatch.”I think the biggest topic is obviously with the CDC announcement we’re not going to be playing April 9,” Manfred said outside of the Cardinals’ spring training facility. “We’re not going to announce an alternate opening day at this point. Were going to have to see how things develop. I think the commitment of the clubs is to play as many baseball games in 2020 as we can, consistent with the safety of our players and our fans.”He said how to fit a 162-game schedule into a shrinking calendar is something they are discussing with the players’ union. Asked if there was a date when they would have to consider a shortened season, Manfred said that would have to be discussed. Teams are braced for the possibility that there will not be baseball at all in April, and some players are discussing the possibility of a return around Memorial Day, if not later.To help stem the spread of coronavirus, a global pandemic, several states and cities have instructed places where large groups gather to close or alter services, and in some places that has been recommended for a length of eight weeks. Manfred added that policies are having to shift quickly even as baseball readies for a lengthy delay to the start of its season.Manfred spoke exclusively with the Post-Dispatch after holding a 45-minute conference call with the owners, during which he emphasized that the season would be delayed more than the two weeks announced this past Thursday, and he aimed to clarify how teams should run their facilities in light of the CDC warning to keeping crowds at 50 people or less.The facilities will not be closed to players. But there will be limited access, and players are being urged not to use the facility in groups.Teams will not be allowed to organize workouts, even informally.”Clarified, emphasized with the clubs that there should be no organized activities in the camps,” Manfred said. “We did agree with the MLBPA that spring training sites would remain open – but the thought there is with a skeleton crew. Really, to give players some place to use a gym as opposed to being forced out into a public gym and the like. We’re really encouraging players to make a decision where they want to be over an extended period of time and get to that location as soon as possible.”Manfred also updated owners on the ongoing negotiations with the players’ union for how players will be compensated and what a shortened schedule looks and what that would do for the players’ salaries.Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. said MLB will, in the coming days, offer suggestions for all clubs when it comes to compensating game-day and part-time staff who will be losing wages during the lack of games in the coming month or months. “They need help,” DeWitt said.This story will be updated.

