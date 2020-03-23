🔥Manchester United's Paul Pogba will be 'reborn' if he returns to Juventus, says Claudio Marchisio🔥

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba would be “reborn” should he return to Juventus, states Claudio Marchisio.

Pogba’s long-term future is entirely up in the air, last playing for United in December and making just seven league appearances this season alongside an abundance of rumours pointing towards his exit.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer early in March came to the defence of the highly scrutinised Frenchman, revealing he expects the enigmatic 26-year-old to be at Old Trafford for years to come.

However, former Juventus midfielder Marchisio believes Pogba – who played for the Italian giants between 2012 and 2016 after transferring from United – would prove an excellent acquisition.

On Pogba’s potential return, Marchisio told Tuttosport​: “I would be very happy. I told him that he was wrong to go to Manchester and that if he really wanted to change he should choose Spain.

“Having said that, his return would be extremely positive; Paul would be reborn in the environment he loves and looks after him most.

“And he would give Juventus a lot as they need someone like him in the middle. He is a great professional.”