Manchester United may have had to do without their fans for their behind-closed-doors Europa League tie at LASK, but the sight of Mason Greenwood and Tahith Chong combining will have delighted supporters across the world.

United impressed with a 5-0 rout in Austria to all but confirm their passage through to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Odion Ighalo struck in the first half to put United in control, while Dan James added a second just before the hour-mark.

Juan Mata scored United’s third eight minutes before time, but the fourth goal was made in the club’s academy.

Chong has endured a difficult season amid speculation over his future, but put pen to paper on a new long-term deal at Old Trafford earlier this week.

(Manchester United via Getty Images)

The resolution of that speculation showed after Chong came off the bench in Austria with 19 minutes remaining, showing some neat close control before releasing fellow academy graduate Greenwood through on goal.

Greenwood – on for Ighalo with five minutes left – duly delivered with a low finish for his 12th senior goal of an impressive breakthrough campaign.

(Manchester United via Getty Images)

The combination of two young academy stars – who were on the pitch together when United beat PSG in the Champions League last season – delighted fans on Twitter.

There was still time for another academy graduate to get on the scoresheet, with Andreas Pereira netting a late long-range effort.