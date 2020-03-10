🔥Manchester United's Luke Shaw says there's 'so much more to come' from Bruno Fernandes🔥

Luke Shaw has heaped praise on the “brilliant” Bruno Fernandes but warns there’s “so much more to come” from the Portuguese international.

Fernandes arrived in January in an initial £46.6m deal and has immediately hit the ground running, already with three Manchester United goals to his name.

The midfielder’s stunning form has provided a significant impact, United stretching their unbeaten run in all competitions to 10 games with a defiant 2-0 victory against rivals Manchester City.

Shaw has been highly impressed by the 25-year-old, particularly his ability to create chances and unlock a defence.

The Englishman isn’t expecting his form to slow down any time soon, however, instead insisting Fernandes hasn’t yet shown his full potential.

Fernandes provided a crucial assists as United defeated City 2-0 (via Getty Images)

“At times we know he’s going to lose possession, but we need them sort of risk passes that are going to unlock defences,” Shaw said.

“He’s been a brilliant signing so far and he’s already come in with a few assists and a few important goals.

“We will keep pushing the standards and we’ll keep pushing him because there’s so much more from him to come.”

United’s impressive unbeaten run is their longest since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first 11 games in charge which ultimately secured his permanent status as manager.

Shaw is very aware that United’s form subsequently plummeted but believes his side are now better equipped and won’t make the same mistakes.

“I think back then emotions got over us too much and I think we didn’t maintain that, and I think this time we’re in different sort of position,” he said.

“We’re probably more experienced to it now because it was very disappointing the way we dropped off and that’s not Man United. We need to keep the standards high.

“I’m sure the boss and the coaches around us will keep pushing, but also us as players we need to push each other every day to get to where we want to be.

“I have no doubt that we can finish off the season really strong.”