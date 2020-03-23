🔥Manchester United's failed Paulo Dybala bid cost Romelu Lukaku a Juventus move🔥

Romelu Lukaku – who signed for Inter Milan last summer – would have joined Juventus had Paulo Dybala‘s deal with Manchester United not fallen through, his agent has revealed.

According to Sky in Italy, United were close to agreeing a swap deal for the strikers, with Dybala’s contract issues the only problem needing to be solved.

Dybala and United failed to agree on personal terms, Lukaku instead opting for Inter.

Antonio Conte is building a Premier League contingency in his team, also adding Alexis Sanchez, Christian Eriksen, Ashley Young and Victor Moses to his squad.

Lukaku has scored 17 league goals in his first season with Inter Milan but agent Federico Postorello has told Sky in Italy how different things could have been. /

“Lukaku is wearing the Inter Milan shirt and not the Juventus one because Juventus didn’t end up finding an agreement between Dybala and Manchester United,” Pastorello said.

“Juventus had done an incredible job in trying to get him. They have been the best club for its organisation, but also trophies won. Every season it wins something. Lukaku at Juventus would have made many people happy.”