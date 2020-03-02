🔥Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes makes shooting vow after goal vs Everton🔥

Bruno Fernandes has promised to improve his shooting for Manchester United despite scoring his third goal in as many games for his new club.

Fernandes, 25, has been a revelation for United since signing from Sporting Lisbon in a deal worth an initial £46.5million in January.

The Portugal international scored penalties in wins over Watford and Club Brugge before finding the net from long range in Sunday’s 1-1 Premier League draw at Everton – though Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will feel he could have done better with the long-range effort.

Fernandes has quickly become Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s key creative player, but he could not make the breakthrough after half-time as United held on for a point at Goodison Park.

Following the draw, Fernandes said of his goal: “I’m happy that the ball goes in, it doesn’t matter how the ball goes in, importantly it’s a goal.”

Odion Ighalo missed a gilt-edged chance late on following a shot from Fernandes, while the Portuguese had six efforts during the game – and admitted that a return of one goal was not enough from him personally.

“I think we also created a lot of chances in the second half,” he said. “In the last minutes we had some chances to score, especially the one with Ighalo. If we score there we would be talking about a different situation.

“Also, I had some shots outside the box and I can do much better. But obviously the game goes like this and now we need to focus on the game against Derby.”

Fernandes said of the result: “It was a difficult game and I think one point can be good, but three points would be better.

“We played a good game in the first half, in the second half we need to have more of the ball and not give it away.

“Maybe we didn’t play a lot in the second half like we wanted to do but Everton are a difficult team. They have really good players, they have quality.

“And so football is like this, sometimes what you want to do does not come out.”

Regarding Fernandes’ latest goal for United, manager Solskjaer said: “It was a good goal. A first-time pass by Nemanja [Matic[ in our press.

“Of course it was a misplaced pass by them but Bruno striking the ball from outside the box… he did have a few strikes… but the goal was good.

“I think he’s always trying to create something, to score goals or create chances. Sometimes he misses, sometimes he scores.”