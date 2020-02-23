🔥Manchester United XI vs Watford: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and latest injuries🔥

Scott McTominay is set to return for Manchester United’s clash with Watford after two months out with injury.

The midfielder hasn’t played since damaging knee ligaments against Newcastle on Boxing Day.

But he has made a quicker than expected recovery, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailing his attitude ahead of his comeback.

The United manager said: “I’m not surprised because that’s the type he is.

“He’s a physical specimen. He’s a leader, he never shirks a tackle and he brings everyone with him.

“I think he might be in the squad. He had a rest day (on Thursday) so let’s see how he is.”

McTominay’s return is a major boost to United’s hopes of securing a top-four finish and Champions League qualification – particularly in the absence of Paul Pogba, who Solskjaer revealed this week is nowhere near to getting back on the pitch after ankle surgery.

With January signing Bruno Fernandes adding a new attacking dimension to United’s midfield, McTominay’s presence gives Solskjaer much-needed options as he negotiates the Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup in the remaining months of the season.

In Pictures | Club Brugge vs Man Utd | 20/02/20

“He can sit with Nemanja (Matic) or Fred, or he can be one of the runners in midfield,” added the Norwegian. “We’re talking about that today, that we don’t have that many runs past the striker. He used to be a striker before so he’s used to being in the box.

“I feel with Bruno coming in and Odion (Ighalo) coming in we’ll get more goals in the team. That’s been lacking.

“The games we’ve lost – West Ham, Burnley, Palace, Bournemouth – we’ve had chances, but we haven’t scored goals and you can definitely see that Bruno gives us another dimension.”

Mason Greenwood could also return against Watford after missing Thursday’s 1-1 draw with Club Bruges because of illness.

Something different: Bruno Fernandes has impressed (Getty Images)

Solskjaer is looking for United to build on Monday’s 2-0 win against Chelsea when they welcome Watford to Old Trafford. And he wants a response to his side’s 2-0 defeat to the relegation-threatened club when they played at Vicarage Road in December.

“That was a very disappointing game,” he said. “We should’ve won that one. We gifted them their two goals and had chances to put away ourselves, but you can’t win games if you don’t take your chances.”

Manchester United predicted XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Fred; Greenwood, Fernandes, James; Martial