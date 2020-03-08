🔥Manchester United XI vs Man City: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and latest injury updates🔥

Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James will all be assessed ahead of Manchester United’s clash with City.

All three missed Thursday’s FA Cup fifth round tie with Derby and will face late fitness tests on Saturday.

Maguire turned his ankle in training, while Wan-Bissaka is struggling with a back problem.

James is recovering from a knock.

Solskjaer said: “None of them have been training yet since the last game. We’ve got to look at them Saturday probably, Friday is the recovery day.”

In Pictures | Derby vs Manchester United | 05/03/20

Maguire’s injury is not believed to be serious, but Solskjær added: “Well it’s touch and go because he rolled his ankle and he twisted his ankle. But hopefully he’ll recover quickly.

“I wasn’t going to rest him today (against Derby) so I didn’t give him a day off, but I hope he’ll be fit.”

United are unbeaten in nine games going into the clash with Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions. Solskjær is confident they can build on that run to secure Champions League qualification.

“There’s loads of teams that want to get this top four,” he said. “We’re one of them. We’ve just got to be able to handle and manage a squad well enough, rotate well enough.

“These next few games are important. If you can get six points against City and Tottenham now we’ve given ourselves a good chance.”

Possible Man United XI: De Gea; Bailly, Maguire, Shaw; Wan-Bissaka, McTominay, Fred, Fernandes, Williams; Greenwood, Martial