Odion Ighalo begins front for Manchester United in this evening’s Europa League tie with LASK.

Anthony Martial’s injury through the Manchester derby means Ighalo leads the lie in the round-of -16, first-leg tie, which is played nowadays because of coronavirus fears.

Diogo Dalot and Jesse Lingard were also absent from an open session at the club’s Carrington complex before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side tripped for Austria.

Solskjaer had expected Paul Pogba to be back training this week, with the France midfielder nearing a comeback from ankle surgery, week instead but is defined to come back next.

The £89million man has endured an injury-ravaged campaign, but is desperate to come back for the closing stages of the growing season to assist United’s bid for Champions League qualification and boost his likelihood of making the Euros come early july.

Manchester United lineup: Romero, Williams, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Mata, Fernandes, James, Ighalo

Subs: De Gea, Lindelof, Pereira, Greenwood, Matic, Tuanzebe, Chong