🔥Manchester United XI vs LASK: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and latest injuries for Europa League🔥

Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba were missing as Manchester United trained ahead of their Europa League tie with LASK.

Diogo Dalot and Jesse Lingard were also absent from an open session at the club’s Carrington complex before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side set off for Austria.

Martial’s no show could mean Odion Ighalo starting in the round of 16 tie on Thursday, which will be played behind closed doors due to coronavirus fears.

Solskjaer had expected Pogba to be back in training this week, with the France midfielder nearing a comeback from ankle surgery.

The £89million man has endured an injury-ravaged campaign, but is desperate to return for the closing stages of the season to aid United’s bid for Champions League qualification and boost his chances of making the Euros this summer.

Manchester United predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Romero, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Williams; McTominay, Fred; Greenwood, Pereira, James; Ighalo