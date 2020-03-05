manchester-united-xi-vs-derby:-confirmed-team-news,-predicted-lineup-and-latest-injuries-for-fa-cup

🔥Manchester United XI vs Derby: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and latest injuries for FA Cup🔥

News
John koli0

Odion Ighalo is set to lead the line for Manchester United as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s injury-hit side bid for an FA Cup quarter-final place against Derby tonight. 

The Nigerian forward has started once in one start since making his January loan switch from Shanghai Greenland Shenhua, scoring in the 5-0 Europa League demolition of Club Brugge.

With Marcus Rashford out with a long-term injury and winger Daniel James expected to miss out again with a knock, Ighalo could be set for his first domestic start.

Sergio Romero will likely take the place of David de Gea, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka a doubt and Paul Pogba ruled out entirely.

Solskjaer believes Pogba will likely have to wait until the end of the month to make his long-awaited return. 

On the Frenchman, Solskjaer said: “Paul’s still working with the physios outside and he won’t be training with the first-team until next week, and then let’s see how long that will take.”

Midfielder Bruno Fernandes – who has taken Manchester by storm since his January switch from Sporting Lisbon – is also expected to retain his place in the side.

No surprises: Fernandes has made a fast start at Old Trafford (Action Images via Reuters)

Solskjaer has reiterated that Fernandes’ form comes as no surprise, and said: “The point was get him in because of the quality.

“He relishes it, he loves being around the place. He gives everyone a boost and has an aura.”

Predicted United XI (4-3-3): Romero; Dalot, Bailly, Maguire, Williams; McTominay, Matic, Fred, Fernandes; Ighalo, Greenwood

Related Posts

jamie-murray-and-bethany-mattek-sands-beaten-in-australian-open-mixed-doubles-final

Jamie Murray and Bethany Mattek-Sands beaten in Australian Open mixed doubles final

John koli
best-kitchen-gadgets-you-never-knew-existed

🔥Best kitchen gadgets you never knew existed🔥

John koli
evening-standard-comment:-a-gold-star-for-london&apos;s-outperforming-schools-|-race-to-find-a-vaccine-|-the-cat-with-250-lives

Evening Standard comment: A gold star for London's outperforming schools | Race to find a vaccine | The cat with 250 lives

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *