🔥Manchester United XI vs Club Brugge: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and latest injuries for Europa League🔥

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to unleash Bruno Fernandes on Club Brugge in Thursday’s Europa League clash.

Manchester United hold a slender advantage after a 1-1 draw in the leg of the round of 32 tie – courtesy of Anthony Martial’s away goal.

Fernandes was named on the bench in a much-changed side in Belgium – but with Solskjær knowing he can’t take any chances in the second leg, the January signing is expected to start at Old Trafford.

“We feel we’ve added some X-factor and quality with Bruno, definitely,” said the United manager. “The addition of Bruno gives us that little bit of different flavour. He’s a player who likes to play penetrative, forward passes, likes to take risks, which a Man United player should do.

“His imagination or his overview and his picture is a couple of seconds ahead of many players, and that’s one of his strengths, knowing what to do when he gets it. He can change his mind in a split second, if that picture doesn’t work he’ll change it and that composure has been important as well for us.”

Solskjaer added: “I think Bruno will only improve by coming here to a stronger league, stronger opponents and stronger teammates, getting used to us. We want to develop that X-factor. He’s come in and impressed everyone but we don’t want to put a limit on what he can do.”

Manchester United predicted XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Greenwood, Fernandes, James; Martial ​